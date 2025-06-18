Israel's operation against Iran: what positive and negative consequences could there be for Ukraine?

The escalation between Israel and Iran can have both positive and negative consequences for Ukraine. Deputy Director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies Serhiy Danilov, analyst of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Oleksiy Yizhak and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin spoke about them in an analysis for LIGA.net titled "Air Merchant, Superbomb and Putin's Justification. What You Should Know About Operation Eastern Lion."

One of the most important consequences for Ukraine could be the fall of the regime in Iran. If the Israeli operation leads to this, it would hit Moscow hard, Danilov said.

Another consequence is that Ukraine and Israel are now actually competing for the same air defense systems, although it was previously believed that they needed different weapons, Danilov notes.