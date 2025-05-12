GUR found more than 20 components from the US and other countries in the new Russian cruise missile

Also, parts from Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, Australia and China were found in the S8000 "Banderol" missile.

S8000 Banderol missile (Photo: GUR)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has identified a number of components of Russia's new S8000 "Banderol" cruise missile and revealed some technical characteristics of the weapon. More than 20 components of the missile are of foreign origin. This is reported by War&Sanctions.

It has been established that the missile was developed by the sanctioned Russian enterprise Kronstadt. The main carrier of the missile is the Orion UAV manufactured by the same company. The product is also being adapted for use from Mi-28N attack helicopters.

As noted in the GUR, a feature of the missile is its ability to perform turns with a smaller radius than typical Russian-made cruise missiles (X-101, 3M-14, 9M727, X-69) while maintaining the characteristic flight trajectory of a cruise missile.

"Banderol" is equipped with a warhead weighing up to 150 kg and is capable of covering a distance of up to 500 km at a speed of 500 km/h. Aviation kerosene is used as fuel.

The GUR recorded the use of more than 20 components from foreign manufacturers, a large proportion of which come from the USA.

Thus, 10 American microchips were found in the "Banderola". Microchips from Swiss, Japanese, South Korean and Chinese manufacturers were also identified.

In addition, other parts have been identified. These include an Australian telemetry module (or its Chinese copy), Japanese batteries, South Korean servos, as well as a Chinese jet engine and inertial navigation system, also likely of Chinese origin.

According to the GUR, the Chinese Swiwin engine for aircraft modeling is sold through online platforms. Its estimated cost on AliExpress is $16,000.

According to intelligence, most of the foreign electronic component base for the Banderol missile comes through the network of one of the largest Russian electronics distributors, Chip and Deep.