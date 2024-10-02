DM Umerov promises to increase production of drones, long-range weapons, ballistic missiles in 2025

$4 billion has already been invested in the development of Ukrainian industry, and next year it is planned to increase funding, said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine plans to significantly increase the production of domestic weapons, including drones, long-range missiles, and ballistic missiles, in 2025, according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Speaking at the DFNC2 forum, Umerov stated, "We have already invested $4 billion in advancing the Ukrainian industry. Next year, we plan to increase funding. Our priority is the development of domestic drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles."

The official noted that the Ministry of Defense is actively engaging foreign partners to create joint ventures in the defense sector. An important part of this cooperation is the signing of long-term contracts for the production, supply, and maintenance of weapons to ensure the Ukrainian army is well-equipped for the long term.

Starting September 1, restrictions on the export of civilian drones from China for military purposes have come into effect.

Additionally, Ukrainian-made drones have been used to strike targets on Russian territory. However, several developers of domestic drones have informed LIGA.net that a significant portion of the components for most Ukrainian drone projects are sourced from China.