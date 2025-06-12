Germany is not considering supplying Taurus to Ukraine
Boris Pistorius (Photo: FILIP SINGER / EPA)

Germany is not considering supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, which was broadcast by Suspilne.

The journalist asked a German official: given how the shelling of Ukraine has intensified in the last week alone, is Berlin considering supplying Taurus to Kyiv?

Read also
What does the German-Ukrainian agreement on long-range strikes entail?

"You asked me if we were considering it - I'm telling you no," Pistorius said.

During the same press conference, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and Germany had agreed on additional investments in the production of long-range weapons on the territory of both countries: "Our drones, Ukrainian missile technologies, other long-range capabilities."

Pistorius also reported that Germany plans to increase the amount of funds allocated to aid Ukraine from 7 billion to 8.9 billion euros, but there is no final decision yet.

In particular, part of this funding will go to long-range weapons, the official added.

REFERENCE.
Taurus KEPD 350/150 is a long-range cruise missile designed for high-precision strikes and destruction of highly protected and deep-seated targets without the missile carrier entering the enemy air defense zone. The basic model KEPD-350 has a tandem (causes two explosions) concrete-breaking warhead weighing 481 kg, the weight of the explosive is about 50 kg. The maximum flight range is at least 500 km (in the export version it is 300-400 km).

Aviation expert Romanenko and analyst Chaly explained to LIGA.net how these missiles can help Ukraine.
Read also
Merz's mission in the White House: while Ukraine restrains Putin, Germany educates Trump
Read also
"Russia wants everything. Even Vance admitted this." Kasčiūnas on money for weapons and the Kremlin's plans
boris PistoriusVolodymyr ZelenskyyGermanymilitary aidTaurusstrikes on Russia