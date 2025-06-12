Germany is not considering supplying Taurus to Ukraine
Germany is not considering supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, which was broadcast by Suspilne.
The journalist asked a German official: given how the shelling of Ukraine has intensified in the last week alone, is Berlin considering supplying Taurus to Kyiv?
"You asked me if we were considering it - I'm telling you no," Pistorius said.
During the same press conference, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and Germany had agreed on additional investments in the production of long-range weapons on the territory of both countries: "Our drones, Ukrainian missile technologies, other long-range capabilities."
Pistorius also reported that Germany plans to increase the amount of funds allocated to aid Ukraine from 7 billion to 8.9 billion euros, but there is no final decision yet.
In particular, part of this funding will go to long-range weapons, the official added.
Aviation expert Romanenko and analyst Chaly explained to LIGA.net how these missiles can help Ukraine.
- On May 28, Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a visit. At the same time, German Chancellor Merz announced the expansion of military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, he confirmed that there would be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia.
- That day, Ukraine and Germany signed three defense agreements: on long-range weapons, the production of air defense systems, and the purchase of Ukrainian medical equipment.
- On June 4, Pistorius said that the first long-range weapons produced in Ukraine and financed by Germany could enter service with the Ukrainian army within a few weeks.