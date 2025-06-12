Germany is not considering supplying Taurus to Ukraine

Ukraine and Germany agreed to increase funding for a project to create another long-range weapon

Boris Pistorius (Photo: FILIP SINGER / EPA)

Germany is not considering supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, which was broadcast by Suspilne.

The journalist asked a German official: given how the shelling of Ukraine has intensified in the last week alone, is Berlin considering supplying Taurus to Kyiv?

"You asked me if we were considering it - I'm telling you no," Pistorius said.

During the same press conference, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and Germany had agreed on additional investments in the production of long-range weapons on the territory of both countries: "Our drones, Ukrainian missile technologies, other long-range capabilities."

Pistorius also reported that Germany plans to increase the amount of funds allocated to aid Ukraine from 7 billion to 8.9 billion euros, but there is no final decision yet.

In particular, part of this funding will go to long-range weapons, the official added.