Shahed interceptor drones are almost twice as effective as mobile fire groups

The latter have still not lost their relevance, but there are not enough radars for interceptors, said Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Interceptor drones are almost twice as effective as mobile fire groups in shooting down Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones. This was evidenced by the data of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are developing interceptor drones (anti-aircraft drones) to counter Russian "shaheeds", the effectiveness of which is about 70%," the commander-in-chief said.

According to Syrsky, despite the fact that the Russians have changed their tactics for using drones, Ukrainian mobile fire groups remain one of the main means of shooting down Russian drones. The military added that such groups have not lost their relevance, and their effectiveness is up to 40%.

Overall, the effectiveness of destroying "shaheeds" is ~82%, the commander-in-chief noted.

He also reported that the Air Force is increasing its capabilities in terms of interceptor drones, work is underway to create new crews of operators of such UAVs, and military training is underway in this area.

The Air Force, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, already has dozens of "shaheeds" shot down thanks to interceptors, the military added.

"However, the main problem regarding the effective use of anti-aircraft drones remains the extremely insufficient number of radar systems (such as the [Israeli] Rada radar or its analogues) in service with the Air Force (there are only a few, but hundreds are needed). Radar reconnaissance means are an integral component for the effective work of UAV interceptor operators," Syrsky emphasized.

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already approved more than five types of interceptors for operation, and purchases of such weapons are underway.