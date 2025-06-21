Germany and Canada to finance production of interceptors for Shaheda – Zelenskyy

Four companies are engaged in the production of interceptors in Ukraine, said the president

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine has agreements with Germany and Canada to finance the production of interceptors for Shahed attack drones. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, according to a correspondent of LIGA.net.

The Head of State said that Ukraine is working to counteract the "Shahed". About a third of them are shot down by mobile fire groups.

"They [mobile fire groups] hardly rely on machine guns anymore. They work with other weapons. We have started using interceptors. You should know that we have been working on this issue for a long time," the president said.

According to him, four companies in Ukraine produce these products, and two of them are very successful. Dozens of Russian drones shot down by interceptors during night attack.

"We are no longer talking about a few. We understand that this is our tool, and it definitely works," the Head of State emphasized .

He said that there is an agreement with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on financing. Also, during the G7 summit, the president reached an agreement with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"He [Carney] also allocated money there. When we left, it was $2 billion. We agreed with him – he increased it to $4 billion. And we need a little time for this to be mass production," Zelensky said.