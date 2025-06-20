Zelensky: Production volumes of "Shaheed" interceptors are increasing

Ukraine is working with Western partners to increase funding for the production of interceptor drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

The production of drones capable of intercepting Russian Shahed strike drones is increasing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced .

According to him, several Ukrainian enterprises are already producing various types of UAVs that are capable of protecting against "shaheeds".

"The production volumes of interceptors are already increasing," Zelensky said.

Ukraine is working with Western partners to increase funding in this area.

"We are working with our partners for more tangible funding, and I am confident that it will happen," the president said.

He added that Ukraine is preparing new agreements on investments in weapons production for next week, when the NATO summit is scheduled in The Hague.

"These are primarily technologies, these are primarily drones and artillery shells," he said.

According to him, the volume of support from foreign partners this year is already the largest in all the years of the full-scale war.