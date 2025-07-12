Germany to finance long-haul systems for Ukraine – first deliveries to be made in July

According to the German general, these weapons will strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Christian Freuding (Photo: Bundeswehr)

Germany will finance the purchase of long-range missiles for Ukraine. The first deliveries will be by the end of July 2025, Major General Christian Freuding, who heads the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Federal Ministry of Defense, told on ZDF channel.

According to him, the situation in Ukraine is now "definitely militarily tense".

"We need weapons systems capable of penetrating deep into Russian territory and attacking warehouses, command posts, airfields and aircraft. Germany is ready to provide such systems," he said .

According to the general, the first long-range weapons systems are scheduled to be delivered by the end of July, as part of an agreement between the Defense Ministry and Ukrainian industry that Germany initiated and financed in late May.

We are talking about "triple digits," Freuding said. According to him, these deliveries will significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense and capabilities in the coming weeks and months.