Senate committee approves $500 million in security assistance to Ukraine

The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee approved $500 million in security assistance for Ukraine as part of the draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026. This was announced... reports Reuters.

The NDAA bill was passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 9, 2025, by a vote of 26 to 1. It provides for a total of $925 billion in funding for U.S. national defense.

The document contains provisions for extending the security assistance initiative to Ukraine until 2028, increasing funding from $300 million in 2025 to $500 million in 2026.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the fight against Russian aggression.

The draft law will go through the legislative process in the coming months.

The bill addresses various global security challenges, including threats from China, Iran, and North Korea.

It emphasizes the need for technological progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, unmanned technologies, and hypersonic weapons to maintain the U.S. military advantage.

The National Defense Authorization Act is an annual bill that authorizes funding levels and provides authorities to the U.S. Armed Forces.