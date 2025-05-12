China voiced its position on a 30-day ceasefire: All efforts should be for peace

Lin Jian (Photo: x.com/MFA_China)

China has commented on the proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, saying it supports efforts to politically resolve the full-scale war. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a briefing, according to Global Times and Ukrinform .

"Regarding the 'Ukrainian crisis' (full-scale war), China's position is consistent and clear. We believe that all efforts should be aimed at achieving peace," he said .

According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the country hopes that Russia and Ukraine will be able to continue negotiations to reach a peace agreement that is acceptable to both sides. He noted that China continues to insist that the only "viable solution" to the so-called "crisis" is negotiations.

In addition, Lin Jian commented on the words of US President Donald Trump about the need for great powers, including Turkey and China, to participate in the settlement of a full-scale war. He noted that China does not mind playing a significant role.

"China is ready, taking into account the wishes of the parties concerned, to cooperate with the international community and continue to play a constructive role in resolving the 'crisis' and achieving long-term peace," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said .