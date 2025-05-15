Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul

The delegation consists of 12 representatives of the Office of the President, the General Staff and law enforcement agencies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in talks with Russia in Istanbul on May 15-16. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the President's Office.

The head of the delegation is Defense Minister Rustem Umerov . Together with him, Ukraine will be represented by 12 people, including:

→ Sergiy Kyslytsya – First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

→ Oleksandr Poklad – Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

→ Oleh Luhovskyi – First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

→ Oleksiy Shevchenko – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Vadym Skibitskyi – Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

→ Yevhen Shynkaryov – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Oleksandr Dyakov – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy Command

→ Oleksiy Malovatskyi – Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Oleksandr Sherikhov – Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Heorhiy Kuzmychov – Protocol Officer of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

→ Oleksandr Bevz – Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office.

According to the decree, the head of the delegation has the right to change its composition, but with the prior approval of the president. He can also involve employees of state bodies or enterprises, as well as scientific advisers and experts in the work of the delegation.

The UK has noted that Russia sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for talks.

Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey "sham".