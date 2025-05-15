Zelensky will not go to Istanbul for talks: Putin did not come, there is nothing to do there
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not attend talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul. This was reported by AFP, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official. The president himself also confirmed that he and a number of members of the Ukrainian delegation have nothing to do there.
"The chief of the General Staff, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine and a few other people who came in our delegation, and, accordingly, I have nothing to do. Because Putin has not arrived. So far or not at all – no one knows," Zelensky said at a press conference in Ankara.
At the same time, the head of the Russian delegation to Turkey, Vladimir Medinsky, said he did not rule out compromises in the talks.
"Russia is ready for the resumption of the negotiation process in Istanbul and possible compromises. There is a working mood," he said in a commentary to Russian media.
- on May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia.".
- Later, Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there. On May 13, President confirmed his visit to Turkey and announced talks with Erdogan.
- In Britain, they noted that Russia sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for talks. And Zelenskyy himself called the level of the Russian delegation in Turkey "sham.".