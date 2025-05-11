Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin in person in Turkey
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready to personally meet with dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. The head of state published this post on his social networks.
"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow – complete and lasting, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for reasons why they cannot," Zelenskyy said.
Less than an hour before this statement, US President Donald Trump tweeted that Ukraine should agree to talks with Russia in Istanbul. The head of state believes that thanks to the meeting, Kyiv "will at least be able to understand" whether a deal with Moscow is possible – and the West will be able to act accordingly.
Russia has not yet responded to Zelenskyy's proposal. Judging by previous Russian propaganda reports, the aggressor country has not yet decided on the composition of the delegation it wants to send to Turkey.
- On May 10, 2025, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Starmer, his Polish counterpart Tusk, and German Chancellor Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelensky and his partners had a telephone conversation with Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12. In case of refusal, European representatives threatened Moscow with sanctions and new aid to Ukraine, coordinated with the United States.
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelenskyy said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and eventually by Turkish President Erdoğan. Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump.