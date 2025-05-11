Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin in person in Turkey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready to personally meet with dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15. The head of state published this post on his social networks.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow – complete and lasting, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for reasons why they cannot," Zelenskyy said.

Less than an hour before this statement, US President Donald Trump tweeted that Ukraine should agree to talks with Russia in Istanbul. The head of state believes that thanks to the meeting, Kyiv "will at least be able to understand" whether a deal with Moscow is possible – and the West will be able to act accordingly.

Russia has not yet responded to Zelenskyy's proposal. Judging by previous Russian propaganda reports, the aggressor country has not yet decided on the composition of the delegation it wants to send to Turkey.