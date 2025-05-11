"Sanctions cost Russia 400 billion euros." France revealed what will happen if Russia does not agree to a truce

Financial losses of the aggressor country are equivalent to three years of military budget, Barrot said

Jean-Noel Barro (Photo: ABDUL SABOOR / EPA)

If a truce is not reached, the Europeans and Americans will increase pressure on dictator Vladimir Putin – there is a possibility of imposing "large-scale sanctions." In three years of full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 400 billion euros due to restrictions from Europe. This was announced by the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noël Barrot, in an interview with Radio France.

"Yesterday in Kyiv, we witnessed a historic moment when a decisive step was taken towards peace in Ukraine. The unanimous call by Europeans and Ukrainians, supported by the Americans, for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting Monday [May 12] has encouraged Vladimir Putin to move in the right direction. This is good, and we are ready, starting next Thursday [the 15th], to enter into discussions leading to lasting peace in Ukraine," the French official said.

At the same time, Barrot stressed that negotiations first require a ceasefire: "You don't negotiate under bombs or drones."

He recalled that the last time negotiations without a ceasefire were held in Istanbul in 2022 – and this led to failure and "did not stop Vladimir Putin from committing the massacre in Bucha, which caused horror throughout the planet (Not only the dictator and the leadership of the Russian Federation are responsible for this and other war crimes, but also the military of the aggressor countries. – Ed.)".

"If there is no ceasefire, you can count on the Europeans and Americans to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin. We have the opportunity to introduce massive sanctions that will have a devastating impact on the Russian economy," the French Foreign Minister noted.

According to him, the sanctions imposed by the Europeans against the Russian economy over the past three years have already cost the Russian dictator 400 billion euros – equivalent to the three-year military budget of the aggressor country.