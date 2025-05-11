"Not the other way around." Trump's envoy said that first there needs to be a truce, and only then negotiations

Kellogg recalled the US president's statements that the killings must be stopped

Keith Kellogg (Photo: SARAH SILBIGER / EPA)

US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg recalled Donald Trump's position: first a ceasefire, then negotiations, not the other way around. The official posted this on the social network X.

Kellogg responded to a statement by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson, who noted that his country, together with its partners, advocates that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine begin with the implementation of a complete and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

"Even the Prime Minister of New Zealand gets it. As President Trump has repeatedly said, stop the killing!!!" – wrote the US president's special envoy.

The official noted that an unconditional 30-day ceasefire is needed first, and during it there should be a transition to "comprehensive peace discussions."

"Not the other way around," Kellogg noted.