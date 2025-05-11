"Not the other way around." Trump's envoy said that first there needs to be a truce, and only then negotiations
US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg recalled Donald Trump's position: first a ceasefire, then negotiations, not the other way around. The official posted this on the social network X.
Kellogg responded to a statement by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson, who noted that his country, together with its partners, advocates that a just and lasting peace in Ukraine begin with the implementation of a complete and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
"Even the Prime Minister of New Zealand gets it. As President Trump has repeatedly said, stop the killing!!!" – wrote the US president's special envoy.
The official noted that an unconditional 30-day ceasefire is needed first, and during it there should be a transition to "comprehensive peace discussions."
"Not the other way around," Kellogg noted.
- On May 10, 2025, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Starmer, his Polish counterpart Tusk, and German Chancellor Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelensky and his partners had a telephone conversation with US President Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12.
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelenskyy said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and, eventually, by Turkish President Erdogan. Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump.