Trump's envoy called a possible ceasefire the beginning of the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war
A full 30-day ceasefire will begin the process of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, said US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. He published this post on the social network X.
"A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) cease fire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As the US President has repeatedly said, stop the killing – now," Kellogg said.
The day before, on the sidelines of the "coalition of the willing" meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12.
Moscow has not yet agreed to this idea.
- British Prime Minister Starmer said that if dictator Putin does not agree to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, the US and Europe will increase military aid and sanctions against the aggressor country to force it to the negotiating table.
French President Macron said that if Russia violates the 30-day ceasefire, Europe and the United States will impose "massive sanctions" against it, coordinated between them.
- Macron also said that monitoring of the ceasefire will be primarily provided by the United States, but other partners will also be involved.