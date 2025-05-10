Trump's envoy called a possible ceasefire the beginning of the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Keith Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER / EPA)

A full 30-day ceasefire will begin the process of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, said US President's special representative Keith Kellogg. He published this post on the social network X.

"A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) cease fire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As the US President has repeatedly said, stop the killing – now," Kellogg said.

The day before, on the sidelines of the "coalition of the willing" meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12.

Moscow has not yet agreed to this idea.