"Massive sanctions coordinated by the US and Europe." Macron on the consequences for Russia for violating the ceasefire
If Russia violates the 30-day ceasefire, Europe and the United States will impose "massive sanctions" against it, coordinated between them, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in Kyiv following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."
"In the event of a violation of this ceasefire, we agreed that there will be massive sanctions. They will be prepared now and coordinated between the Americans and the Europeans," he said.
At the same press conference, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that if dictator Vladimir Putin did not agree to the ceasefire proposal, the US and Europe would increase military aid and sanctions against the aggressor country in order to force it to come to the negotiating table.
- On May 10, Macron, Starmer, Tusk, and Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
Zelenskyy and his partners had a telephone conversation with US President Trump: Ukraine and all allies offer Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. Moscow has not yet agreed to this idea.
- Macron said that monitoring of the ceasefire will be primarily provided by the United States, but other partners will also be involved.