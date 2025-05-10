"Massive sanctions coordinated by the US and Europe." Macron on the consequences for Russia for violating the ceasefire

The French president said that new restrictions would be prepared "right now"

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

If Russia violates the 30-day ceasefire, Europe and the United States will impose "massive sanctions" against it, coordinated between them, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in Kyiv following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."

"In the event of a violation of this ceasefire, we agreed that there will be massive sanctions. They will be prepared now and coordinated between the Americans and the Europeans," he said.

At the same press conference, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that if dictator Vladimir Putin did not agree to the ceasefire proposal, the US and Europe would increase military aid and sanctions against the aggressor country in order to force it to come to the negotiating table.