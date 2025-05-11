Zelensky reacts to Putin's proposal for direct talks in Istanbul

The Ukrainian president emphasized that, first of all, Russia must agree to a ceasefire from May 12, and then they can meet

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks between Russia and Moscow on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the head of state, Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire from May 12, and then Kyiv is ready to meet.

The President called it a "good sign" that Russia "finally thought about ending the war." But the first step in this, as Zelensky insists, is a ceasefire.

"There is no point in continuing the killing even for a day. We expect Russia to confirm the ceasefire – full, lasting and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet," the Head of State added .

With members of the "coalition of the willing" once again calling on Moscow to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, at a nightly press conference in the Kremlin, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks with no preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. US President Donald Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia.".

on May 10, 2025, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Starmer and his Polish counterpart Tusk, and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing", which includes more than 30 countries.

On the same day, President Zelenskyy and partners have a phone conversation with US President Trump: Ukraine and all allies offer Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12 .