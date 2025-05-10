30-day ceasefire. Full text of what Ukraine agreed to with partners has appeared

Politicians stressed the "extreme importance" of strengthening the Ukrainian Defense Forces and recalled military contingents after the war

Donald Tusk, Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz

Following a meeting in Kyiv, the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on the details of a possible 30-day ceasefire, further sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine. The corresponding text was published by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer agreed that from Monday, May 12, there should be a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days – and it, by definition, "cannot be limited by any conditions."

"If Russia puts forward such conditions, it can only be seen as an attempt to prolong the war and undermine diplomacy," the text notes.

The politicians demand that such a ceasefire be comprehensive (in the air, at sea, and on land), and also stressed that the truce requires "effective monitoring that can be successfully implemented in close coordination with the United States."

According to the signatories, the ceasefire should last at least 30 days to "create space for diplomacy" – during this time, diplomatic work should focus on "outlining the security, political and humanitarian foundations of peace."

The meeting participants welcomed the fact that the call for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations is supported by both Europe and the United States.

In addition, politicians stressed the "extreme importance" of strengthening the Ukrainian Defense Forces as the "main guarantee of the sovereignty and security" of the country. At the same time, the text notes, the main element of security guarantees for Ukraine should also be the military contingents of partners ("guarantee forces").

Politicians expressed their readiness to continue strengthening Ukraine's defense, especially its army: "This should include financing defense resilience and investments in weapons production both in Ukraine and in European countries within the framework of joint projects."

The parties also agreed that if Moscow refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, it would be worth applying "tougher sanctions" against its banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and a shadow fleet.

"They [the leaders] agreed to adopt a strong 17th package of EU sanctions and coordinate it with sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and Norway, as well as the United States," the statement said.

The participants agreed to continue working on the effective use of frozen Russian assets and to consider this issue at the next G7 summit.