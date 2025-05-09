The European Union allocated 1 billion euros for the Ukrainian "defense industry" using frozen Russian assets – Umerov
Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The European Union has allocated 1 billion euros from surplus profits from frozen Russian assets to the Ukrainian defense industry, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced.

According to him, on May 9, the European Commission signed a corresponding agreement with the governments of a number of EU countries.

"This strategic decision will allow us to expand the production of a wide range of weapons for our Defense Forces – including drones, ammunition, and other critically important assets," the official noted.

Read also
"Oboronka" contributed a third of Ukrainian GDP growth in 2024 – Smetanin

In total, last year the EU announced the allocation of 3.3 billion euros of excess profits from Moscow's frozen assets for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024-2025, Umerov added.

Part of the allocated funds will be spent on strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, the minister concluded.

Read also
Zelensky asked the Rada to unblock the management of Russian assets: draft law
eumilitary aidRustem Umerovdefense industryMinistry of Defense