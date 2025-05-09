The European Union allocated 1 billion euros for the Ukrainian "defense industry" using frozen Russian assets – Umerov

In particular, the funds will go to the production of drones, ammunition and "other critically important assets"

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The European Union has allocated 1 billion euros from surplus profits from frozen Russian assets to the Ukrainian defense industry, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced.

According to him, on May 9, the European Commission signed a corresponding agreement with the governments of a number of EU countries.

"This strategic decision will allow us to expand the production of a wide range of weapons for our Defense Forces – including drones, ammunition, and other critically important assets," the official noted.

In total, last year the EU announced the allocation of 3.3 billion euros of excess profits from Moscow's frozen assets for military assistance to Ukraine in 2024-2025, Umerov added.

Part of the allocated funds will be spent on strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, the minister concluded.

On May 8, Ukraine received a fourth tranche of €1 billion from the EU, using proceeds from frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia. According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, this money will be used to cover critical budget expenditures and strengthen Ukraine .

On May 9, Foreign Minister Sibiga reported that EU countries have already committed to providing Ukraine with at least 1.35 million artillery shells by the end of this year .