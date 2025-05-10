Putin responded to the proposal for a 30-day truce: We need to think about it

Moscow traditionally says that it is "useless" to pressure it with sanctions

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "needs to think about" the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine. This was stated by the henchman of dictator Vladimir Putin in an interview with the American television channel CNN.

"We have to think about that. These are new developments. So, we have our own position," the spokesman said.

Peskov also denied that Russia was being "pushed into a corner" in the context of possible sanctions. Lately, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that European countries would introduce new restrictions against Russia and provide military assistance to Ukraine if Moscow refused a ceasefire, and noted that US President Donald Trump will also join in.

Traditionally, the Kremlin official declared a confrontation with Europe and claimed that Russia was supposedly "quite resistant to any kinds of pressure."

Peskov also repeated typical Russian statements about alleged readiness for dialogue to end the war and noted the mediation efforts of the Trump administration.

"But at the same time, it's quite useless to try to press on us," the dictator's spokesman argued.