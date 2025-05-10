Axios: In a call to Trump, Ukraine agreed to direct talks with Russia in the event of a ceasefire

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

During a call with US President Donald Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners said that Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia if an agreement on a 30-day ceasefire is reached, the American news resource Axios reported, citing two anonymous sources.

"Two sources with knowledge of the 15-minute call said Zelenskyy and the European leaders told Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed upon, Ukraine is ready to begin direct peace talks with Russia," the media outlet reported.

Ukraine did not officially report this.

One of the interlocutors said that Trump "seemed satisfied" that Ukraine had accepted the ceasefire proposal and agreed to direct talks with Russia. It should be noted that Ukraine had agreed to the US ceasefire proposal back on March 11.

Another source said Trump "was glad to hear" that the Ukrainian president and European leaders supported his proposal.

According to the interlocutor, the States are now waiting for action from Moscow.

Also during the call, European representatives stressed to Trump that their countries would impose new sanctions against Russia if dictator Vladimir Putin refused the ceasefire proposal, Axios sources noted.