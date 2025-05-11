"Putin wants to keep shooting." The Czech Republic responded to the dictator's latest statements

Lipavsky noted that Ukraine itself must decide what the terms of peace should be

Jan Lipavskyi (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

Vladimir Putin "wants to keep shooting" when both Ukraine and the West demand a ceasefire. This was written by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský on the social network X in response to the Russian dictator's latest statements.

"It is simple. Ukraine and the democratic world demands a ceasefire, Putin wants to keep shooting," the official noted.

Later, on the air of CNN Prima News, Lipavský noted that Ukraine itself should decide what the terms of peace should be, and recalled the Munich Agreement on the eve of World War II.

"In 1938, we [the Czechs] were dictated that we must get rid of our territory. After Munich, peace did not come, but World War II began. We must not allow the same scenario to repeat itself," the minister emphasized.

According to the official, the Kremlin "vulgarly rejected the latest call from the democratic world for a ceasefire."

Lipavský also noted that the threat of nuclear war is a "classic figure of Russian propaganda," and added: "We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated."

"Sanctions are working. Russia is suffering economically, it has no profit from fossil resources. It makes no sense for us to support a state that runs a war machine. The Czech Republic has cut itself off from these resources, Russia can no longer hold us by the throat. And it is important that the entire European Union does not import energy from Russia," the Foreign Minister concluded.