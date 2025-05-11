"Putin wants to keep shooting." The Czech Republic responded to the dictator's latest statements
Vladimir Putin "wants to keep shooting" when both Ukraine and the West demand a ceasefire. This was written by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský on the social network X in response to the Russian dictator's latest statements.
"It is simple. Ukraine and the democratic world demands a ceasefire, Putin wants to keep shooting," the official noted.
Later, on the air of CNN Prima News, Lipavský noted that Ukraine itself should decide what the terms of peace should be, and recalled the Munich Agreement on the eve of World War II.
"In 1938, we [the Czechs] were dictated that we must get rid of our territory. After Munich, peace did not come, but World War II began. We must not allow the same scenario to repeat itself," the minister emphasized.
According to the official, the Kremlin "vulgarly rejected the latest call from the democratic world for a ceasefire."
Lipavský also noted that the threat of nuclear war is a "classic figure of Russian propaganda," and added: "We will not allow ourselves to be intimidated."
"Sanctions are working. Russia is suffering economically, it has no profit from fossil resources. It makes no sense for us to support a state that runs a war machine. The Czech Republic has cut itself off from these resources, Russia can no longer hold us by the throat. And it is important that the entire European Union does not import energy from Russia," the Foreign Minister concluded.
- On May 10, 2025, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Starmer, his Polish counterpart Tusk, and German Chancellor Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelensky and his partners had a telephone conversation with US President Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12.
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelensky said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and, eventually, by Turkish President Erdogan. Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump.
- Later, US President's special envoy Kellogg recalled Trump's position: first a truce, and during it – negotiations, not the other way around.