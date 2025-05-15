Britain notes that Russia will be represented at the talks by a "low-level" delegation

David Lemmy (Photo: Erdem Sahin/EPA)

Ukraine's partners have noted that Russia has sent "low-level" representatives to Turkey for talks. This was announced by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking before an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Turkey, the newspaper The Guardian.

"We are coming with a single message – to support Ukraine and to guarantee a just and lasting, durable peace," said the head of British diplomacy.

See also Competing for Trump. Why Zelensky decided to fly to Turkey and Putin refused

Lemmy noted that the readiness for this peace is demonstrated by the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Turkey.

"And, of course, we were watching closely going to these talks, paying attention to the low-level Russian officials who come to represent the Russian side," the minister said.

On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. He will not go to Istanbul himself.

Later it became known that Trump will not go to Turkey to participate in the talks.