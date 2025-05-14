The delegation consisted mainly of assistants and deputies.

Dictator Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. The order was published on the Kremlin website.

The Russian delegation included:

– Assistant to the "president" of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Medinsky, who will lead the delegation;

– Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin;

– Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Igor Kostyukov;

– Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin;

In addition, the Russian delegation will be accompanied by so-called experts, including:

– First Deputy Chief of Information of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Alexey Zorin;

– Deputy Head of the "President's" Department for Humanitarian Policy Kateryna Podobreyevska;

– Director of the Second Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Polishchuk;

– Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Defense Viktor Shevtsov.

Medinsky participated in the first negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul in 2022.

In June 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine in absentia notified him and the rector of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Anatoly Torkunov, of suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as justifying, recognizing as legitimate, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants.