Putin's own participation in the negotiations is unlikely, say pro-Kremlin analysts

Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov (Photo: propaganda media)

Russia will be represented at the talks in Turkey by the aggressor state's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, The Washington Post reports, citing a senior former Kremlin official.

Pro-Kremlin analyst Sergei Markov noted that direct talks between Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky are unlikely.

"Whether Putin comes to Istanbul now for talks depends on Trump and whether Trump is ready to take responsibility for Zelensky's behavior," the Kremlin analyst said.

On the American side, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg will arrive in Istanbul. Kellogg noted that US President Donald Trump will fly to the talks if Putin comes to the meeting .