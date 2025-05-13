Trump will come to Turkey for talks if Putin is there – Kellogg

Special envoy believes peace can be achieved "quite quickly" if Zelensky, Trump, and Putin "sit down and talk"

Keith Kellogg (Photo: SARAH SILBIGER / EPA)

US President Donald Trump will come to talks in Turkey if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is present, US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg said on Fox Business.

"This could really be a super meeting. I know that President Zelenskyy will be there. I just spoke with the Ukrainians, both with Umerov, Zelenskyy's defense minister, and with their chief of staff (Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. – Ed.). And I want to confirm that he [Zelenskyy] will be there [in Turkey] on Thursday. We're hoping President Putin shows up as well. And then President Trump will be there," the official said.

Kellogg believes that peace can be achieved "pretty fast" if Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin "sit down and talk," given the previous work on a framework for future peace talks.

At the same time, the special envoy noted that a ceasefire must first be implemented (more on this here).

Putin has not yet confirmed his participation in the talks in Istanbul, Russia has not yet directly responded to Zelenskyy's offer to meet the dictator in person, and the aggressor country has still not agreed to a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy said that he did not know whether his American counterpart Trump would fly to Turkey for talks.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the names of Russia's representatives at the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul will be announced only when the Russian dictator himself "deems it necessary."