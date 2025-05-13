Trump visit to Istanbul 'largely be dictated' by whether Putin attends – CNN

The interviewee confirmed that Kellogg and Witkoff will be in Turkey

Donald Trump (Photo: Shawn Thew / EPA)

Top US administration officials are planning to arrive in Turkey this week to participate in possible Ukraine-Russia talks on May 15, but President Donald Trump's attendance will "largely be dictated" by whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is present, CNN reported, citing an unnamed senior US administration official.

"Things are very dynamic right now," the source said, adding that "nobody knows much" about a possible meeting on Thursday.

According to the source, the possibility of Trump joining the meeting "puts a lot of pressure on Putin."

The source also confirmed that, regardless of the US president's presence, Trump's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff plan to attend the talks in Istanbul. Another CNN source also confirmed their participation: these officials are currently planning to observe possible negotiations between Ukrainians and Russians mediated by Turkey.

The participation of Witkoff and Kellogg was previously reported by Reuters sources.