Zelensky is "in favor" of meeting with US President in Istanbul, but reminds of the need for a ceasefire

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS / EPA)

Russia is effectively refusing a ceasefire. Europe is threatening sanctions, but US President Donald Trump is optimistic about a possible meeting in Istanbul. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalls the need for a ceasefire and is ready to meet not only with dictator Vladimir Putin, but also with Trump. LIGA.net has compiled the main events of the day regarding a possible ceasefire and negotiations.

Moscow refuses a ceasefire from May 12. Russia does not directly declare it, but in fact does not agree to a ceasefire from Monday, as demanded by Ukraine, Europe, and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow insists on holding talks in Istanbul without "preconditions." He also said that "one cannot speak to Russia in the language of ultimatums" regarding sanctions that the West has promised to impose if there is no ceasefire.

No ceasefire on the front, Russia ignores Zelenskyy's offer to meet Putin. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha told European colleagues that Russia was "completely ignoring" the offer for a full ceasefire, attacking Defense Forces positions along the entire front line. Moscow also did not respond to Zelenskyy's offer to meet with the dictator in Istanbul.

The heads of diplomatic missions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States also coordinated the consequences that Moscow will face if it continues to reject the ceasefire. In particular, it is about sanctions.

Europe confirmed that it will impose sanctions against Russia and recalled military aid to Ukraine. German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius said that the Russian dictator must agree to a 30-day ceasefire by the end of May 12, otherwise preparations for new sanctions will begin.

French President Emmanuel Macron also noted that "either Russia is serious and wants peace, or it is not serious, and we have to impose more sanctions."

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said that his country is ready to offer Ukraine additional weapons packages if negotiations with Russia fail.

And Trump is optimistic about the upcoming talks in Istanbul. The US President believes that the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul could lead to a halt to the fighting.

Trump suggested that he himself would be in Istanbul on the day of the talks, Zelenskyy was in favor. The US president admitted that he could visit Turkey on May 15. The head of Ukraine said that he would like to see his American counterpart in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy spoke with Erdoğan, who may hold talks. The presidents of Ukraine and Turkey discussed the issue of a ceasefire and direct talks with Putin.

Zelenskyy noted: "And it is very important that we all work together in Europe to ensure long-term security. We will be in constant contact with America."

"Unfortunately, the world has not yet received a clear response from Russia regarding the numerous proposals for a ceasefire. Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow has been silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting. A very strange silence. Russia will still have to end the war, and it is better to do it sooner. There is no point in continuing the killings," Zelenskyy added in an evening address.

There has been no response from Moscow regarding the ceasefire and Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin yet. In the evening, the Kremlin's press secretary, Maria Zakharova, stated that Germany and France are allegedly demanding a ceasefire in order to strengthen Ukraine for further confrontation with the Russian Federation. The Russian Federation did not provide any more substantive comments.