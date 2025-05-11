Partners have repeatedly stated about strengthening sanctions against Russia, we'll see – Zelensky

Russia has still not agreed to a ceasefire from May 12, and there are no specific sanctions decisions yet

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries at a press conference in Kyiv (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that the partners have repeatedly spoken about their readiness to strengthen sanctions against Moscow if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to accept the ceasefire from May 12. The head of state stated this in an evening address.

"We have repeatedly heard from partners that they are ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to cease fire. We will see," Zelenskyy said.

The day before, on May 10, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" was held in Kyiv. Following its results, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that if the Russian dictator does not agree to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire from May 12, the US and Europe will increase military aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow in order to force it to sit at the negotiating table.

French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Europe and the United States would impose "massive sanctions" against Russia, coordinated between them.

The joint statement of the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland, and Great Britain following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" also mentions sanctions as a lever of influence on the Russian Federation.

According to the document, if Moscow refuses a ceasefire, it will be necessary to apply "tougher sanctions" against its banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil, and the shadow fleet.

"They [the leaders] agreed to adopt a strong 17th package of EU sanctions and coordinate it with sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and Norway, as well as the United States," the statement said.

Meanwhile, in his latest posts about the negotiations, US President Donald Trump did not write about sanctions against Russia directly. At the same time, he called on Ukraine to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, because at them Kyiv "will at least be able to determine" whether an agreement with Russia is possible – and if it cannot be reached, then European leaders and the US "will know what the real situation is and can act accordingly."

Currently, Russia has still not agreed to a ceasefire from May 12, and there are no specific sanctions decisions yet.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budris said that Putin is deliberately stalling for time to avoid a real path to peace. The official stressed the need to impose additional sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a ceasefire.

French Foreign Minister Barrot said that the US and Europe have the ability to impose "large-scale sanctions," and the restrictions of the previous years of full-scale war have already cost Russia 400 billion euros – equivalent to three years of the military budget.