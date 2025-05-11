Axios: Zelensky will go to Turkey even if there is no ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey even if Russia does not agree to initiate a ceasefire, claims the American news resource Axios, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official.

According to him, the head of state will travel to Turkey on Thursday, May 15, even if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire from Monday, May 12.

This position was not officially announced.

The day before, on the evening of May 11, Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet personally with dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey. But the message emphasized that Ukraine was waiting for a ceasefire from Monday.

In an evening address, the president noted: "I will be in Turkey this Thursday, May 15th – and I am waiting for Putin in Turkey." At the same time, in the same statement, Zelenskyy stressed the need for a ceasefire.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, in response to Zelenskyy's first statement, wrote : "A ceasefire by Russia, then everything else."