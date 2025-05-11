Trump: Ukraine should agree to talks in Istanbul to see if a deal with Russia is possible
US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to talks with Russia in Istanbul. Thanks to the meeting, Kyiv "will at least be able to understand" whether it is possible to make a deal with Moscow – and the West could act accordingly, the American politician wrote on his social network Truth Social.
"President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote (capital letters as in the author).
The US President believes that during the negotiations, Ukraine "at least will be able to determine" whether an agreement with Russia is possible. And if an agreement cannot be reached, then European leaders and the US "will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly," the head of state explained.
Trump also criticized the Russian dictator: "I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!"
Previously, Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, recalling the US president's position, stated that a ceasefire should be established first, and then negotiations should be held, not the other way around.
- On May 10, 2025, Macron, Starmer, Tusk, and Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelenskyy and his partners had a telephone conversation with Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12. In case of refusal, European representatives threatened Moscow with sanctions and new aid to Ukraine, coordinated with the United States.
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelensky said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and eventually by Turkish President Erdoğan. Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump.