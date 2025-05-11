Trump: Ukraine should agree to talks in Istanbul to see if a deal with Russia is possible

The US president began to doubt whether Kyiv would be able to make a deal with Putin, who is "too busy celebrating victory in World War II"

Donald Trump (Photo: Shawn Thew / EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to talks with Russia in Istanbul. Thanks to the meeting, Kyiv "will at least be able to understand" whether it is possible to make a deal with Moscow – and the West could act accordingly, the American politician wrote on his social network Truth Social.

"President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote (capital letters as in the author).

The US President believes that during the negotiations, Ukraine "at least will be able to determine" whether an agreement with Russia is possible. And if an agreement cannot be reached, then European leaders and the US "will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly," the head of state explained.

Trump also criticized the Russian dictator: "I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!"

Previously, Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, recalling the US president's position, stated that a ceasefire should be established first, and then negotiations should be held, not the other way around.