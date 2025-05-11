French President Emmanuel Macron was the organizer of a call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of partner countries to US President Donald Trump. A behind-the-scenes video of the May 10 visit to Kyiv appeared on the French politician's social media.

The entry is signed with the phrase: "In Ukraine, united."

"Hello, Donald. May I call you in two minutes with Zelenskyy? He accepted what you proposed on your message, meaning a ceasefire for 30 days and so on. So he's ready to announce it," the French leader said to the US president.

After Trump agreed, Macron asked to inform other partners about the agreement. At that time, it was 6 a.m. for the US president, the French leader noted.

This was followed by a conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, Macron, and the heads of government of Great Britain, Germany, and Poland, Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz, and Donald Tusk. The call took place at the Mariinsky Palace.