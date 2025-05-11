"Can I call Zelensky back?" Macron showed how he organized a conversation with Trump in Kyiv – video
French President Emmanuel Macron was the organizer of a call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of partner countries to US President Donald Trump. A behind-the-scenes video of the May 10 visit to Kyiv appeared on the French politician's social media.
The entry is signed with the phrase: "In Ukraine, united."
"Hello, Donald. May I call you in two minutes with Zelenskyy? He accepted what you proposed on your message, meaning a ceasefire for 30 days and so on. So he's ready to announce it," the French leader said to the US president.
After Trump agreed, Macron asked to inform other partners about the agreement. At that time, it was 6 a.m. for the US president, the French leader noted.
This was followed by a conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy, Macron, and the heads of government of Great Britain, Germany, and Poland, Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz, and Donald Tusk. The call took place at the Mariinsky Palace.
- On May 10, 2025, Macron, Starmer, Tusk, and Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
- On the same day, President Zelensky and his partners had a phone conversation with Trump: Ukraine and all allies offered Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12 .
At a night press conference in the Kremlin Putinhas proposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator has effectively refused a ceasefire since the 12th.
- Zelenskyy said that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again supported by European leaders and, eventually, by Turkish President Erdoğan. Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12 was put forward by Europe together with Trump.
- Later, US President's special envoy Kellogg recalled Trump's position: first a truce, and during it – negotiations, not the other way around.