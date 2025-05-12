Guardian: Trump's call for talks in Istanbul jeopardizes new sanctions against Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social that Ukraine should immediately begin negotiations with Russia has set back and possibly jeopardized Europe's carefully crafted plans to persuade Washington to impose sanctions on Moscow for its refusal to abide by a 30-day ceasefire. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, citing unnamed European diplomats.
Sources say President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had no choice but to agree to talks in Istanbul on Thursday for fear of offending Trump.
Diplomats also said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made the offer in order not to alienate the American president and avoid European pressure on Trump to impose tougher sanctions.
The media recalled that on May 9, the UK imposed further sanctions on Russia. Partly due to Trump's intervention, London postponed further measures that were to be announced on Monday, May 12, but the EU is continuing its plans for another package of sanctions later this month.
However, the crucial point will be additional US sanctions not only because of the economic impact, but also because of the political symbolism in Trump's recognition that Putin is the main obstacle to resolving Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the article.
At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11,
Zelenskiy says he is ready to meet in person with Russian dictator in Turkey.
- German government spokesman Cornelius says Russian dictator must agree to a 30-day ceasefire by the end of May 12, otherwise preparations for new sanctions will begin.
- French President emphasizes that "either Russia is serious and wants peace, or it is not serious and we have to impose more sanctions".
- Ukraine has informed the US and European partners that Russia is ignoring their ceasefire proposal. The parties coordinated the consequences that Moscow will face if it continues to reject the ceasefire.