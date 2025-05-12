Ukraine informed the US and Europeans that there is no ceasefire, discussed possible sanctions

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine has informed the United States and its European partners that Russia continues to ignore their ceasefire proposal. The parties have coordinated the consequences that Moscow will face if it continues to reject the truce, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

In development of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's previous contacts, the official held telephone conversations with his colleagues: Jean-Noël Barrot (France), Johann David Wadeful (Germany), Radosław Sikorski (Poland), David Lemmy (Great Britain), Marco Rubio (USA), and Kaja Kallas (European Union).

"It was extremely important to start this crucial week with a meaningful conversation in this format about the next steps in advancing peace. I informed my colleagues that, according to our military command, Russia is currently ignoring our ceasefire proposal and continues to attack along the entire front line," Sibiha said.

He reiterated to partners that Ukraine remains fully committed to peace efforts, and all its actions demonstrate a constructive approach.

The Foreign Minister emphasized to his colleagues Zelenskyy's decision to declare his readiness to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin on May 15, and also emphasized that the Russian Federation has not yet responded to this proposal.

"For diplomacy to be effective and give peace a chance, there must be silence on the front. That is why a complete, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire for at least 30 days remains critically important," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted.

Ukraine and partners have coordinated further peace efforts for the coming days, as well as sanctions and "other steps" that could be implemented if Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire and actions to achieve peace.