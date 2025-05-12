Ukraine informed the US and Europeans that there is no ceasefire, discussed possible sanctions
Ukraine has informed the United States and its European partners that Russia continues to ignore their ceasefire proposal. The parties have coordinated the consequences that Moscow will face if it continues to reject the truce, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.
In development of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's previous contacts, the official held telephone conversations with his colleagues: Jean-Noël Barrot (France), Johann David Wadeful (Germany), Radosław Sikorski (Poland), David Lemmy (Great Britain), Marco Rubio (USA), and Kaja Kallas (European Union).
"It was extremely important to start this crucial week with a meaningful conversation in this format about the next steps in advancing peace. I informed my colleagues that, according to our military command, Russia is currently ignoring our ceasefire proposal and continues to attack along the entire front line," Sibiha said.
He reiterated to partners that Ukraine remains fully committed to peace efforts, and all its actions demonstrate a constructive approach.
The Foreign Minister emphasized to his colleagues Zelenskyy's decision to declare his readiness to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin on May 15, and also emphasized that the Russian Federation has not yet responded to this proposal.
"For diplomacy to be effective and give peace a chance, there must be silence on the front. That is why a complete, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire for at least 30 days remains critically important," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted.
Ukraine and partners have coordinated further peace efforts for the coming days, as well as sanctions and "other steps" that could be implemented if Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire and actions to achieve peace.
- At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator
Putinproposed that Ukraine resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. US President Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator effectively refused to accept the ceasefire from the 12th, that Ukraine and partners had proposed the day before. PresidentZelenskyy stated that first Moscow must agree to a ceasefire from May 12 – then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position againsupported European leaders and eventuallyTurkish President Erdoğan . French PresidentMacron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12Europe has put forward, along with Trump.
- In the evening, US President Trump wrote that Ukraine should agree to talks with Russia in Turkey. The head of state believes that thanks to the meeting, Kyiv will "at least be able to understand" whether it is possible to conclude an agreement with Moscow – and the West will be able to act accordingly. Later, Zelenskyy said that he was ready to meet with Putin in person in Turkey , but also stressed the need for a ceasefire.