Russia completely ignores the ceasefire since May 12, and Putin has not responded to Istanbul - Sibiga
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga says that Russia is "completely ignoring" the May 12 ceasefire proposal, attacking Ukrainian defense positions along the entire front line.
"The Russians completely ignore the proposal for a full and lasting ceasefire from May 12. They continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire front line. Moscow has wasted another opportunity to put an end to the killings. This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to prolong the war," the statement reads.
At the same time, Ukraine is making every effort to end the war and "give diplomacy a chance," Sibiga said.
He recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had invited Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet in Istanbul on May 15, but the latter had not yet responded.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy added that he had discussed with his European colleagues options for putting pressure on the aggressor country: sanctions against the Russian banking and energy sectors, the Central Bank, as well as new defense aid packages for Ukraine.
"Putin must understand the consequences of rejecting peace efforts and continuing the war," Sibiga concluded .
- At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator
Vladimir Putinoffered Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. U.S. President Donald Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia." At the same time, the Russian dictator actually refused to call off the ceasefire on May 12..
PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire from May 12, and then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was againsupported by European leaders and eventually byTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan . French PresidentEmmanuel Macron noted that the proposal for a ceasefire from May 12Europe put forward together with Trump.