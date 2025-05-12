Russia completely ignores the ceasefire since May 12, and Putin has not responded to Istanbul - Sibiga

While Ukraine is making every effort to end the war and "give diplomacy a chance," Russia continues to ignore it, Foreign Minister Sibig said

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: andrii_sybiha/X)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga says that Russia is "completely ignoring" the May 12 ceasefire proposal, attacking Ukrainian defense positions along the entire front line.

"The Russians completely ignore the proposal for a full and lasting ceasefire from May 12. They continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire front line. Moscow has wasted another opportunity to put an end to the killings. This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to prolong the war," the statement reads.

At the same time, Ukraine is making every effort to end the war and "give diplomacy a chance," Sibiga said.

He recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had invited Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to meet in Istanbul on May 15, but the latter had not yet responded.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy added that he had discussed with his European colleagues options for putting pressure on the aggressor country: sanctions against the Russian banking and energy sectors, the Central Bank, as well as new defense aid packages for Ukraine.

"Putin must understand the consequences of rejecting peace efforts and continuing the war," Sibiga concluded .