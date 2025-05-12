The German government expects a ceasefire from Putin by the end of May 12

If Russian dictator does not agree to 30-day ceasefire, EU begins preparing new sanctions

Stefan Cornelius (Photo: Official website of the German government)

The German government has demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a 30-day ceasefire by the end of May 12. Otherwise, preparations for new sanctions will begin, Bild reports .

According to German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, the conditions for Putin were agreed in coordination with European partners.

"When the day is over, preparations for sanctions will begin at the level of political advisors. At the same time, we are preparing the 17th package of sanctions in Brussels," he said.

According to him, the possible Istanbul talks on Thursday, May 15, do not affect the demand for a ceasefire on May 12.

"The President of Ukraine is in any case free to seek dialogue. I think he is demonstrating his willingness not to shy away from negotiations, while the other side of the negotiations has obviously not yet decided how it sees Thursday for itself, or does not know how it wants to start the negotiations," Cornelius said.

He refused to answer a journalist's question about whether Germany would supply Taurus missiles if Putin did not fulfill the terms of the ultimatum.