Maria Zakharova (Photo: EPA)

Russia continues to effectively refuse the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine, Europe, and the United States starting on May 12, but at the same time does not make any direct statements. Thus, in the evening, Kremlin diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Germany and France are allegedly demanding a ceasefire in order to strengthen Ukraine for further confrontation with Russia.

In a long statement, an official from the aggressor country outlined the Russian view of the Minsk process, traditionally claiming that the West was allegedly preparing Ukraine for war against the Russian Federation and using negotiations to do so.

"Today, the same countries [France and Germany] are seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite to restore its military potential and continue the confrontation with Russia," claims Zakharova.