Moscow finds new excuse for 30-day truce
Russia continues to effectively refuse the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine, Europe, and the United States starting on May 12, but at the same time does not make any direct statements. Thus, in the evening, Kremlin diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Germany and France are allegedly demanding a ceasefire in order to strengthen Ukraine for further confrontation with Russia.
In a long statement, an official from the aggressor country outlined the Russian view of the Minsk process, traditionally claiming that the West was allegedly preparing Ukraine for war against the Russian Federation and using negotiations to do so.
"Today, the same countries [France and Germany] are seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite to restore its military potential and continue the confrontation with Russia," claims Zakharova.
- As of the evening of May 12, Moscow had still not agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, and was also ignoring Zelenskyy's words about his readiness to meet Putin in person in Turkey. The partners said they would impose sanctions if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire.
- Trump admitted that he may visit Turkey on May 15, where Russian-Ukrainian talks are to take place. Zelenskyy said that he would like to see the US president in Istanbul.