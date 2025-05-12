Trump says he is ready to fly to Istanbul and believes Russia will agree to a 30-day truce
US President Donald Trump has admitted that he may visit Istanbul, Turkey, on May 15, where Russian-Ukrainian talks on ending the war are to take place. He said this at a briefing at the White House.
"We can get good results from the meeting in Istanbul, I think both leaders will be there. I don't know where I will be at that time. I have so many meetings, but I was thinking about going to Istanbul," Trump said .
The US President was asked if he thinks about imposing any sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire.
"I think they will agree. I really believe that," Trump said.
- At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator
Vladimir Putinoffered Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia". At the same time, the Russian dictator actually refused to call a ceasefire on May 12..
-
PresidentVolodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire from May 12, and then Kyiv is ready to meet. The same position was again European leaders and eventually .