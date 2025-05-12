Trump says he is ready to fly to Istanbul and believes Russia will agree to a 30-day truce

The talks are expected to take place on Thursday, May 15

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA)

US President Donald Trump has admitted that he may visit Istanbul, Turkey, on May 15, where Russian-Ukrainian talks on ending the war are to take place. He said this at a briefing at the White House.

"We can get good results from the meeting in Istanbul, I think both leaders will be there. I don't know where I will be at that time. I have so many meetings, but I was thinking about going to Istanbul," Trump said .

The US President was asked if he thinks about imposing any sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

"I think they will agree. I really believe that," Trump said.