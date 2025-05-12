Zelensky discussed ceasefire and talks with Putin with Erdogan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the issue of a ceasefire and direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian head of state posted a message about this on his social networks.
"I spoke with President Erdoğan. We discussed key details of the meeting in Turkey, which could help end the war. I am grateful for the support and willingness to promote diplomacy at the highest level. We equally see the need for a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.
He also added that it is necessary for partners to ensure monitoring of such a ceasefire.
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with the Russian dictator.
Zelenskyy noted: "And it is very important that we all work together in Europe to ensure long-term security. We will be in constant contact with America."
The presidents of Ukraine and Turkey agreed to continue working together to bring about peace.
- On May 11, Erdoğan had talks with French President Macron and the Russian dictator: after the dialogue with Putin, the Turkish leader emphasized that "a comprehensive ceasefire will create the necessary conditions for peace talks."
As of the evening of May 12, Russia continues to ignore both the proposal of Ukraine and its partners for a ceasefire, and Zelenskyy's statement of readiness to meet with Putin in person in Turkey. The aggressor country wants a meeting in Istanbul "without preconditions."
- Trump admitted that he may visit Turkey on May 15, where Russian-Ukrainian talks are to take place. Zelenskyy said that he would like to see the US president in Istanbul.