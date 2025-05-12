Zelensky discussed ceasefire and talks with Putin with Erdogan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the issue of a ceasefire and direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian head of state posted a message about this on his social networks.

"I spoke with President Erdoğan. We discussed key details of the meeting in Turkey, which could help end the war. I am grateful for the support and willingness to promote diplomacy at the highest level. We equally see the need for a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that it is necessary for partners to ensure monitoring of such a ceasefire.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with the Russian dictator.

Zelenskyy noted: "And it is very important that we all work together in Europe to ensure long-term security. We will be in constant contact with America."

The presidents of Ukraine and Turkey agreed to continue working together to bring about peace.

