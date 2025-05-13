Keith Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER / EPA)

In the context of possible talks in Turkey, the United States hopes for a 30-day ceasefire, after which negotiations should begin on various issues, including territories and Ukraine's membership in NATO, US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg said on Fox Business.

According to the official, the US hopes that after a 30-day ceasefire is established, long-term peace talks can begin.

"The first thing we want to achieve is a comprehensive ceasefire, air, sea, land, infrastructure," the official said.

In the future, Kellogg said, during the peace talks, the issues of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia, control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO "in the near future", the return of Ukrainian children home, as well as the deployment of Western contingents and peacekeepers in Ukraine will be discussed.

The US presidential envoy said that the UK, France, Germany and Poland could join the "resilience force" to be deployed west of the Dnieper River. At the same time, the official added, a peacekeeping force is also planned in eastern Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire.

UPDATED. Deputy Minister of Defence of Poland Cezary Tomczyk says Poland will not send its military to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission.

"So we've planned it all out pretty well," Kellogg said, noting that the peace plan is "pretty comprehensive."

The official said that this document was passed on to Ukrainians, Russians, and the US's NATO partners – Britain, France, and Germany.

"Obviously, everything will not be perfect with the negotiations. That never happens, but there will be some concessions. We understand that very well. But it is important that we stop the killings, and that is what President Trump wants. He has said this repeatedly, and I think this is a chance to do that," the special envoy concluded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of the aggressor country, Sergey Ryabkov, in the context of possible negotiations in Turkey, once again voiced Moscow's demand that Ukraine abandon the territories that the Russian Federation occupied and included in its constitution.

