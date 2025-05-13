Polish Defense Ministry denies Kellogg's statement on sending troops to Ukraine

There are no negotiations on this issue, said Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk

Cezary Tomczyk (Photo: Leszek Szymanski/EPA)

Poland will not send its military to Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping mission. This was stated by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk in a commentary to PAP, reacting to the statement of the Special Envoy of the US President Keith Kellogg.

Tomczyk emphasized that "Poland's position remains unchanged".

"Poland is not and will not send soldiers as part of a potential peacekeeping force to Ukraine. Poland has a different goal, it will provide a potential peacekeeping mission from the territory of Poland, providing a hub in Rzeszów and logistical support for the mission," said the Deputy Minister of Defense .

The official emphasized that no negotiations on this issue are underway.

Subsequently, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh also categorically denied the participation of Polish soldiers in the peacekeeping mission.

"From the very beginning, we have pointed out our role as a center of logistical and infrastructural support for such a mission. Without us, it is impossible to implement it," he emphasized.

Kosiniak-Kamysh emphasized that Poland's allies, who meet at various levels within the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine, "are well aware of the role that Poland should play.".

"This role has been noticed and appreciated by our allies," the minister said.

Asked whether such a statement by a U.S. official could serve as indirect pressure on Poland, Kosinyak-Kamysh denied it.

"Neither I, nor Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorsky, nor others have received any proposals on this matter," he said.

Earlier, Kellogg told Fox Business TV channel that the United States is discussing with its allies the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine. The "stability force" to be deployed west of the Dnipro River may include the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland.

According to him, peacekeeping forces are also planned in eastern Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire.

on February 17, 2025, Tusk said that Poland does not plan to send its military to Ukrainian territory, but will support countries that are ready to provide such guarantees.

On March 20, the Polish General Staff said that Warsaw refuses to send its soldiers to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but without it, such an operation is "impossible".