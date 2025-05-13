Zelenskyy declared his readiness to meet with Putin: We have not considered other formats

The President claims that he will be at the negotiations "not alone"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey, other formats of negotiations have not been worked out yet. The head of state said this at a briefing, commenting on the possibility that the Russian dictator will send Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov or advisers to Istanbul.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Any meetings should end with a result. I reacted to what was in the media, both from the United States of America and from Russia, and, frankly, Europe reacted that way. I am ready to meet with him [Putin]," Zelensky said.

At the same time, the president clarified that at the moment "we have not worked on or discussed other formats."

"Yes, I will not be alone, that's a fact. But that's not the point. The point is that we are considering exactly what was proposed," Zelenskyy said.

Putin has not yet confirmed his participation in the talks in Istanbul, Russia has not yet directly responded to Zelensky's offer to meet the dictator in person, and the aggressor country has still not agreed to a ceasefire .

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the names of Russia's representatives at the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul will be announced only when the Russian dictator himself "deems it necessary."