Zelenskyy says partners should tighten sanctions if Putin does not come to Turkey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine's partners should impose new sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not come to Turkey for talks on May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a briefing.

The Head of State said that if the meeting in Istanbul with Putin's participation does not take place, it will mean no result in the peace process. He reminded that Ukraine had agreed to all proposals made by certain parties, including the United States and European states.

"Ukraine has demonstrated absolute constructivism. It demonstrated that it is clear, understandable and wants the war to end. I believe that Putin's non-arrival and the games again are the final point of his demonstration that they are not ready to end the war. This means that all the promises, sober and clear promises of the United States, Europe, and leaders of other countries must be fulfilled," Zelensky said.

He clarified that otherwise Russia cannot be forced to take steps, to this or that format of de-escalation.

"So there will be sanctions. I can only expect at least a strong package of sanctions from the US against Russia. And these sanctions are not for aggression, occupation, etc. That is, there are already a million compromises. Sanctions for the fact that they don't even want a ceasefire," the president said.

According to him, this should be the strongest package of sanctions, because it is "the will to end the war or not".

"A strong package of the United States, a strong package of Europe. We will be very, very grateful," the head of state summarized.