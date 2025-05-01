Graham says more than 70 senators support new anti-Russian sanctions
The bill on new US sanctions against Russia is supported by more than 70 senators. This was reported by a member of the Republican Party in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, as quoted by Bloomberg .
A key ally of U.S. President Donald Trump in the Senate says he has the commitment of 72 colleagues to a bill that would impose "crippling" sanctions on Russia and tariffs on countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not participate in talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
"The goal is to help the president," Graham said on Wednesday, when Ukraine and the US announced the signing of a subsoil agreement.
The penalties would include a 500% duty on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas, or uranium, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg. Other sanctions would also prohibit US citizens from buying Russian sovereign debt .
"I want the war to end through negotiations, fairly and justly. I believe Trump is the best person to achieve that goal, but these sanctions represent the Senate's view that we see Russia as the main villain," Graham said .
He emphasized that he has enough support in the House of Representatives to introduce a bill on sanctions there as well.
Senator says Putin will eventually have to choose between coming to the negotiating table to end the war or "destroying" the Russian economy.
- on April 26, after a conversation with Zelensky, Trump threatened the Russian dictator with new banking and secondary sanctions, criticizing Russia's latest strikes in Ukraine. The US president began to suspect that Putin does not want to end the war and is deceiving him .
- It was not the first time that the US president threatened Putin with sanctions or duties, but he has not yet imposed new restrictions on Russia, although he has extended those imposed by Obama and Biden .
- On April 27, Rubio explained that the US is not imposing new sanctions against Russia because it "doesn't want to get to that point" and "it's not the right time" for them. According to the United States, , the imposition of sanctions would mean its withdrawal from the negotiations .