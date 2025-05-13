David Lammy believes that there must be a ceasefire to start negotiations

David Lemmy (Photo: Neil Hall/EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is evading and confusing peace talks with Ukraine. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a speech in the House of Commons, reports the newspaper Independent.

The head of British diplomacy was asked what steps London is taking to ensure that US President Donald Trump remains "committed to defending territorial integrity" and that the White House understands that allowing Putin to "flourish" in Ukraine will encourage future invasions.

In response, Lemmy recalled Trump's phone call during the visit of European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to Kyiv.

The British Foreign Secretary added that "we welcome the desire for a lasting peace, but in order to take part in these negotiations, I think there has to be a ceasefire".

"And it's Putin who is evasive, it's Putin who is confusing, and we have to identify that through our years of experience in scrutinizing this particular individual," Lemmy emphasized.

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions.

Zelenskyy said that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire from May 12, then Kyiv is ready to meet.

Later, Zelenskyy said that he is ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and will wait for him there.

Trump admitted that he could also fly to the talks, although Putin has not yet said whether he will attend.