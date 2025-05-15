Trump will also not go to talks in Istanbul – Sky News
US President Donald Trump will also not travel to Turkey to participate in talks between Russia and Ukraine, Sky News reported , citing an unnamed US official.
As the TV channel's interlocutor noted, the decision was made after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the composition of the Russian delegation.
On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. The order was published on the Kremlin website.
The delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an assistant to the Russian "president", who already participated in the negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.
- On May 11, Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially big day for Ukraine and Russia."
- Zelensky later said that he was ready to meet with Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there.
- On May 13, Peskov said that the names of Russia's representatives at the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul would be announced only when Putin "deems it necessary."
- WP wrote that Russia could be represented at the talks in Turkey by Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy aide Ushakov.