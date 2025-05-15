Trump will also not go to talks in Istanbul – Sky News

After the announcement of the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations in Turkey, the US president canceled the visit, the TV channel reports.

Donald Trump (Photo: AL DRAGO/EPA)

US President Donald Trump will also not travel to Turkey to participate in talks between Russia and Ukraine, Sky News reported , citing an unnamed US official.

As the TV channel's interlocutor noted, the decision was made after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the composition of the Russian delegation.

On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian war in Turkey. The order was published on the Kremlin website.

The delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an assistant to the Russian "president", who already participated in the negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.