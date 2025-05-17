Russia attacks passenger bus in Sumy region – there are victims, photos

A passenger bus (Photo: Sumy OVA)

Russians attacked a Belopillya-Sumy bus near the town of Belopillya, northwest of Sumy. This was reported to by in the regional military administration.

It is noted that the enemy struck at 06:17, according to preliminary data, with Lancet drones on the outskirts of the city of Bilopillya. Eight people were killed and five others wounded.

"As a result of this inhumane strike, there are dead and wounded. The information is being clarified," said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the JMA.

Medics, police and rescue services immediately arrived at the scene. The injured are being treated, and the rescue operation continues.

UPDATED AT 07:41. The death toll has risen to nine, with four passengers wounded. The OVA said that the Russians targeted a bus with people heading toward Sumy.

Photo: Sumy Regional State Administration

