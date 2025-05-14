Russia strikes at industry in Sumy, leaves one dead and one wounded

Relevant services are working at the scene, the consequences of the attack are being established

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/Sumy_news_ODA)

Russia has struck at Sumy. According to preliminary data, there are injured and a dead, reported in the regional military administration.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

At about 14:45, an explosion occurred in Sumy. Acting mayor Artem Kobzar said that the occupiers attacked an industrial facility.

"The explosion that was just heard in the city was the result of a strike on an industrial infrastructure facility," said he.

The head of Sumy's city military administration, Sergey Krivosheenko, said that the enemy hit the city with a rocket., Seven people were wounded in the attack, three of whom are in extremely serious condition,.