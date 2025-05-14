Russia strikes at industry in Sumy, leaves one dead and one wounded
Russia has struck at Sumy. According to preliminary data, there are injured and a dead, reported in the regional military administration.
At about 14:45, an explosion occurred in Sumy. Acting mayor Artem Kobzar said that the occupiers attacked an industrial facility.
"The explosion that was just heard in the city was the result of a strike on an industrial infrastructure facility," said he.
The head of Sumy's city military administration, Sergey Krivosheenko, said that the enemy hit the city with a rocket., Seven people were wounded in the attack, three of whom are in extremely serious condition,.
- on April 13, 34 people died as a result of Russian strike on Sumy with ballistic missiles, but April 15, the number of victims increased to 36 people.
- On May 6, Russia hit the suburbs of Sumy with missiles. Three civilians were killed: a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man.
- On May 7, it was reported that in Sumy, four underground schools are planned to be built for safe learning.