Russia strikes at Sumy suburbs, killing a child, wounding others – photos

The consequences of the attack are being established

A blow to Sumy (Photo: t.me/Sumy_news_ODA)

Russian troops attacked Sumy, preliminary, with a ballistic missile. Civilian infrastructure was attacked, The head of Sumy military administration, Oleg Grigorov, said.

According to him, the attack on the suburbs took place around 17:30. The consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Air Force at 17:33 warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the northeast. The air raid alert in Sumy region was canceled at about 18:00.

UPDATED AT 18:42. The OMA said that one child was killed in the attack and another was in "extremely serious condition." A total of six people were wounded, most of them children.

UPDATED AT 19:39 According to the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, three people were killed: a girl died at the scene, a man and a boy died in hospital . .

The State Emergency Service reported that seven people were injured, including six children.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES